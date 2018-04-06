1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu admitted role in death on TV show, complainant tells SC

1988 road rage case: The complainant produced a CD and YouTube link of the show and requested the court’s permission to place on record the “piece of evidence”, saying it was “absolutely vital and necessary for complete elucidation of the truth”. (In pic: Navjot Singh Sidhu) 1988 road rage case: The complainant produced a CD and YouTube link of the show and requested the court’s permission to place on record the “piece of evidence”, saying it was “absolutely vital and necessary for complete elucidation of the truth”. (In pic: Navjot Singh Sidhu)

Legal heirs of the complainant in the 1988 road rage case against cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu told the Supreme Court on Thursday that he had admitted his role in the incident in a TV interview in 2010.

In a fresh application before a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S K Kaul which is hearing an appeal in the case, they said Sidhu, appearing on Aap Ki Adalat on India TV in 2010 “not only admitted to the involvement of both (him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu) in the brawl on the date of the incident but also admitted to having hit the victim Gurnam Singh with fist blows resulting in his death”.

They produced a CD and YouTube link of the show and requested the court’s permission to place on record the “piece of evidence”, saying it was “absolutely vital and necessary for complete elucidation of the truth”.

Appearing for Sidhu, senior advocate R S Cheema opposed the plea, saying it could not be entertained after the trial was over.

“Do you want the case to be remanded back to trial court,” the bench asked the applicant. The court said that it will hear the parties and decide the maintainability of the application next week.

