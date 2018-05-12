1998 Pokhran nuclear tests: President Kovind praises Vajpayee govt for bold decision

“Those tests had far-reaching impact on how the world came to see India, our foreign policy, our strategic relations and eventually our international technological collaborations,” President Kovind said. “Those tests had far-reaching impact on how the world came to see India, our foreign policy, our strategic relations and eventually our international technological collaborations,” President Kovind said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his “courage” to go ahead with the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. He said the tests demonstrated the country’s scientific capacity and political will and had a far-reaching impact on how the world came to see India.

Kovind recalled the contribution of his predecessor A P J Abdul Kalam, who had led the scientific team that made preparations for the tests.

“In 1998, the government took the bold decision to go ahead with the tests and reposition of India on the global stage. The tests of May 1998 were a demonstration of both scientific capacity and political will,” he said.

Speaking at the 20th National Technology Day, to mark the anniversary of the tests, Kovind, said the nuclear programme of the country was “built brick-by-brick” in a period of technological denial. The President was referring to the sanctions imposed on India after the 1974 nuclear test under the leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The sanctions, led by the US, had deprived India of critical nuclear and space technology.

“Those tests had far-reaching impact on how the world came to see India, our foreign policy, our strategic relations and eventually our international technological collaborations,” he said.

Since 1947, Kovind said that India ascended up the chain in terms of space and atomic energy and has since expanded to the fields of communication technology, IT, pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

“This has changed perceptions about our country and helped both our people and economy. In the last year, we have had stand-out achievements such as the launch of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System — 1L,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App