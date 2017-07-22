1998 extortion case against Abu Salem: Approaching MEA to get case included in extradition treaty, say Delhi police

Abu Salem (File photo) Abu Salem (File photo)

The Delhi police informed the special TADA court on Friday that it was in the process of approaching the Ministry of External Affairs to include a 19-year-old extortion case against Abu Salem in the list of cases that are part of his extradition treaty with Portugal.

When Salem was extradited to India in 2005, the Indian government had agreed to prosecute Salem only on the cases listed by them in the extradition treaty. Salem recently approached court stating that though an alleged extortion case filed in Delhi in 1998 had not been included in the treaty, a Delhi court was issuing production warrants against him.

Salem told the court he was apprehensive that once the trial in the Mumbai 1993 blasts case gets over, the Delhi police might take him into custody “illegally” and “in violation of the treaty”.

Special Judge GA Sanap had on July 5 issued notices to the investigating officer and the Delhi police commissioner.

On Friday, a police inspector from Delhi was present in the special court.

The case pertains to an alleged extortion call made by Salem in 1998 to Ramesh Malik, a Delhi resident. The Delhi police claims that Salem threatened Malik with dire consequences if he did not hand over rights of a bungalow situated at Chirag Enclave in New Delhi. Salem allegedly demanded for the property to be transferred in the name of the other accused persons. Two of the co-accused are undergoing trial in Delhi.

The Delhi police officer told the court that while Salem was declared a proclaimed offender, the investigation in the case requires his custody. “The present case is not in the list of cases in which Abu Salem has to be prosecuted. Now, we are in the process of approaching the MEA for the inclusion of the present case in the list of the extradition treaty,” an affidavit filed by the Delhi police states.

The official also submitted that he will not press any application seeking Salem’s custody till a reply is received from the ministry. “The commissioner of police, New Delhi, shall take note of the fact that henceforth, any action taken in the manner must be consistent with the statement made in the reply and the affidavit filed by the IO,” the special TADA court said in its order. Salem, who was convicted on June 16 for the 1993 Mumbai blasts, awaits sentencing along with four other convicts.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App