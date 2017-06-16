1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict today: Ex-DGP Mumbai PS Pasricha recalls March 12 morning

1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict : Then DGP of Mumbai Police PS Pasricha (Express archive photo) 1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict : Then DGP of Mumbai Police PS Pasricha (Express archive photo)

Recounting the first report of an explosion that came in on the morning of March 12, 1993, former Director General of Mumbai Police PS Pasricha said he initially thought it was a cylinder blast as bomb blasts “were not known” at the time. However, when a second call came in within seven to eight minutes of the first, regarding a blast near the Air India building, he said he knew something very very serious was happening, Pasricha said in an interview to News18. A Special Terrorism And Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court will pronounce its judgment against seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Friday.

“Then I heard a huge noise, and all the walls shook, even I shook,” he said, when one of the next blasts were triggered in Zaveri Bazaar. He recalled the panic in the city as people didn’t know what was to be done as it was the first time a series of bombs was being triggered at once.

Former Director General of Mumbai Police, PS Pasricha, recounts the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts pic.twitter.com/aXFdsMehQS — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 16, 2017

Thirteen blasts ripped through financial capital, then Bombay, on that day, killing at least 257 people and injuring nearly 713. In one of the most coordinated terrorist attacks on Indian soil, the perpetrators used RDX (Research Department Explosive) on a large scale basis, believed to be the first time it was used since World War II. Click here for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict LIVE updates

The first explosion was triggered in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, after which a series of bombs went off at quick intervals at the Air India Building, Century Bazaar at Worli, Katha Bazaar, Plaza theatre in Dadar, in five-star hotels Centeur at Juhu, Centeur at Santa Cruz and Sea Rock at Bandra. There were also blasts at Zaveri Bazaar and a petrol pump adjoining the Shiv Sena Bhavan. Apart from the bombs, people were targetted with hand grenades at fishermen colony in Mahim and at the Sahar International Airport.

The court today will decide the fate of seven — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, Abdul Qayyum Shaikh and Karimullah Khan — who are charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India and murder.

