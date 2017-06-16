1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict LIVE updates: TADA court to pronounce judgment on 7 accused

1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict: In their defence, the accused have submitted to court that the evidence, including confessions, used against the earlier set of accused could not be used against them as theirs was a separate trial. 1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict: In their defence, the accused have submitted to court that the evidence, including confessions, used against the earlier set of accused could not be used against them as theirs was a separate trial.

A Special Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court is set to pronounce its judgment against gangsters Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem along with five others in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case today. The earlier set of judgment did not include the present under trials as some of the accused were absconding when the trial case began.

These undertrials, including Dossa, Salem, Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum, are being tried separately by the court. The under trials, who were arrested between 2003 and 2010, are facing multiple charges which include criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India and murder.

257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12th 1993. Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Memon and his brother Yakub Memon were alleged to be the prime conspirators in the case.

1993 Mumbai Serial blasts verdict LIVE Updates:

11:15 am: Deepak Salve, Special SBI counsel spoke to News X, said Doussa was the initiator, according to the case, of the conspiracy and along with his brother Mohammed Dousa, called the first conspiracy meeting in Dubai. He also added that several gangsters from Mumbai including Dawood Ibrahim attended the meeting. “They conspired to have the bomb blasts in Mumbai and planning of riots also for which they decided to send the arms and ammunition to Mumbai.” He further added that he expects the judgment to be in their favour.

10:55 am: Mustafa Dossa, one of the accused in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was seen leaving for TADA court from Arthur Road Jail in a police van, news agency ANI reported. The court is expected to convene at 11 am to pronounce its judgement in the case.

10:40 am: P S Pasricha, Former DGP of Maharashtra spoke to News 18, recounting the day of the blast. He said after the initial reports of an explosion from an unspecified area, he did not expect it to be a bomb blast. “I thought gas cylinders bursting was common those days. So we thought it was one of those. Our people said that we are handling the traffic and we’ll let you know if there is any difficulty.” Pasricha added that he figured that something “very serious” was going on when reports of another blast came from near Air India. “A huge noise I heard. The whole wall shook. Even I almost shook.”Describing the situation in Mumbai after the blasts, Pasricha said that there was panic and numbness all around the city. “There was panic. People were benumbed. Nobody knew what is to be done,” he said.

10:25 am: Salem was arrested in Portugal in 2002 and was later extradited to India in 2005. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in another case. He is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad. According to CBI, Dossa was extradited in 2003 from UAE. The court ordered him to undergo a separate trial for several charges including conspiracy and transportation of arms.

10:00 am: The TADA court is likely to announce its judgment by 11 am. The seven men, who were arrested between 2003 and 2010, almost at the fag end of the first trial, form the second set of accused in the blasts case. The court ordered for them to be tried separately.

