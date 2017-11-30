1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Seven cops booked for ‘lavish treatment’ to Mustafa Dossa during train journey to Gujarat

1993 Mumbai blast accused Mustafa Dossa leaves from Arthar Road jail for TADA court hearing in Mumbai on Monday. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 29/05/2017 1993 Mumbai blast accused Mustafa Dossa leaves from Arthar Road jail for TADA court hearing in Mumbai on Monday. Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 29/05/2017

The Mumbai Police has booked seven policemen for providing “lavish treatment” to Mustafa Dossa during an overnight train journey when the 1993 blast accused was being escorted to Gujarat earlier this year.

Dossa was being taken to a court from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai to Porbandar for hearing in a related case. The seven policemen are accused of allowing Dossa to meet a woman, Shabina Khatri, as well as his associate during the journey. Khatri and Dossa’s associate have also been named in the FIR registered after a special court recently accepted a report submitted by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Deven Bharti that said the officials were “extra lenient”.

On January 2, the escorting party allegedly “looked the other way” when Dossa met the two. After the incident came to light, an inquiry was ordered.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal (south region), who was then the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), conducted the inquiry, and after seeking approval from the special court registered a case Tuesday evening. The case was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station as Arthur Road jail falls in its jurisdiction. The case was handed over to the crime branch. On Wednesday, the case papers, along with an FIR copy, was handed over to DCP (Detection) Dilip Sawant’s office.

Padwal, who had conducted the inquiry, submitted the report in two parts at the special court.

The report said assistant police inspector Ayaz Patel, who headed the escort team, was bribed Rs 25,000 by Dossa’s associate. It was allegedly under Patel’s instructions that the six constables stood at the end of the coach during the alleged meeting.

A highly placed source in the police said, “As a procedure, we had to record everyone’s statement but none of the police officials have accepted that they were bribed. But we have learnt Patel was bribed Rs 25,000 and asked the constables to look the other way.” The investigating team will probe whether the money was distributed among the six constables. When contacted, Padwal confirmed that the case was registered but refused to divulge details.

Dossa, arrested on March 20, 2003, had been since lodged in Arthur Road jail, and died on June 28 this year after a cardiac arrest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App