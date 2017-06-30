1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Prosecution seeks death penalty for two, life imprisonment for another

The prosecution counsel on Friday sought death penalties for Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Khan, whereas it has asked for life imprisonment for Riaz Siddique. (File Photo) The prosecution counsel on Friday sought death penalties for Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Khan, whereas it has asked for life imprisonment for Riaz Siddique. (File Photo)

The prosecution in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case has asked for death penalties for two of the accused and life imprisonment for another, news agency ANI reported.

The prosecution counsel on Friday sought death penalties for Tahir Merchant and Karimullah Khan, whereas it has asked for life imprisonment for Riaz Siddique. Prosecution alleged that Merchant was one of the main conspirators and that his role in it was ‘serious’. They also said that Karimullah was one of the prime conspirators who had ‘knowledge’ of RDX and weapons movement.

Earlier in June – 24 years after 257 persons were killed and 713 injured in the first serial blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993 – six men, including Karimullah and Merchant, were convicted by a special court. Those convicted include Mustafa Dossa, Abu Salem, Taher Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Siddiqui.

Abdul Qayyum Sheikh, who was arrested in 2007 by the Mumbai police, was acquitted by special Judge GA Sanap, whereas Mustafa Dossa, who along with Abu Salem faced death penalty, died of cardiac arrest earlier this week, just days after his conviction.

The 12 successive explosions on March 12, 1993 in Mumbai, then Bombay, had rocked different places in the city between 1.30 pm and 3.40 pm.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd