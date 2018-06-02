1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Dawood aide and key accused held in Gujarat

Shaikh, who had a red corner notice issued against him, will be handed over to the CBI in Mumbai. (Representational Image) Shaikh, who had a red corner notice issued against him, will be handed over to the CBI in Mumbai. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, an official said on Friday. Ahmed Shaikh, 52, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from Pardi in Gujarat’s Valsad district late on Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off, Gujarat ATS officials maintained a watch in the coastal area on Thursday and subsequently arrested Shaikh.

Shaikh, who had a red corner notice issued against him, will be handed over to the CBI in Mumbai. He is accused of being a part of a meeting organised by Dawood at his bungalow — White House in Dubai — to hatch a conspiracy to carry out a series of bomb blasts in 1993 in Mumbai.

Along with Shaikh, a few others, identified as Salim Kutta, Yusuf Batka, Shoeb Baba, Saiyed Qureshi and Abubakar, were also present in the meeting at Dawood’s house, officials said.

The officers also claimed that Shaikh underwent arms training in Pakistan and also learnt how to plant bomb in the vehicles at the behest of Dawood.

