Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Abu Salem denied parole to get married

Senior police officers said that Abu Salem, who is serving a life sentence at Taloja Jail, had made the application for parole to prison authorities a month ago. The application was forwarded to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: April 22, 2018 6:18:55 am
Abu Salem, Abu Salem gangster, abu salem parole, 1993 mumbai serial blasts, Abu Salem marriage, Mumbai blasts, Indian Express
Abu Salem, a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case convict, has been denied parole for 45 days to get married for a second time. “The prison authorities said he is not eligible for parole. We have rejected his application,” said Jagdish Patil, Konkan Divisional Commissioner. Salem had applied for a parole of 45 days to marry a Mumbra resident. This is the same woman whom Salem had allegedly married while he was being escorted to Uttar Pradesh for a hearing in 2014. After an inquiry was ordered into the incident by prison authorities and the Thane police, the woman had sought the court’s nod to marry Salem, claiming to having been defamed after news of the incident became public. Salem had also filed an application before the trial court seeking permission to marry her. Senior police officers said that Salem, who is serving a life sentence at Taloja Jail, had made the application for parole to prison authorities a month ago. The application was forwarded to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner.

