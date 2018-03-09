1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Dawood aide extradited from UAE, sent to CBI custody till March 19

Farooq Takla, accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, at CBI court on Thursday. Ganesh Shirshekar Farooq Takla, accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, at CBI court on Thursday. Ganesh Shirshekar

HOURS AFTER he was extradited from the United Arab Emirates, 56-year-old Mohammed Farooq Yasin Mansoor alias Farooq Takla was brought to Mumbai to be produced before a special court, where his elder identical twin brother, Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Yasin Mansoori alias Langda had been waiting for him through the day.

Both Ahmed and Farooq — born five minutes apart — were named as accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case with Ahmed being acquitted of all charges by the trial court in 2006 and Farooq remaining an absconding accused in the case, called A-196. Ahmed claimed that Farooq had returned to India “because of him” and the family claimed that like him, Farooq too had been falsely implicated in the case.

According to the remand application filed by the CBI before the special court designated under the Terrorism And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Farooq had allegedly participated in the conspiracy by giving logistical support like arranging air tickets and accommodation of the recruits who were taken to Dubai to be sent subsequently to Pakistan for receiving arms and explosives training. Farooq was declared a proclaimed offender in 1995 and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the same year. The CBI said that another warrant was issued against Farooq on August 3, 2017, which was sent to the competent authority in the UAE along with a request for extradition. An extradition request was then made by the Government of India to the Government of UAE on August 22, 2017, which was agreed upon by the Ministry of Interior, Director General of Security Affairs, Interpol, Abu Dhabi, paving the way for Farooq’s extradition.

CBI special counsel, Deepak Salvi, told the court that there were confessions of three co-accused against Farooq, which proved his involvement as one of the ‘conspirators’ in the case. Advocate Farhana Shah, representing Farooq, submitted that since a chargesheet was already filed against him, named as an absconding accused, as well as charges framed against him, he could not be sent to police custody. Salvi submitted that further investigation can be conducted under legal provisions and sought 14-day custody of Farooq.

“Looking into the role and involvement of this accused, CBI needs to be granted an opportunity to interrogate him,” said Special Judge Govind A Sanap, who sent Farooq to CBI custody till March 19. Shah filed five applications including seeking home food, medical assistance — as he claimed to suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes — permission to meet family and one stating that he should not be forced to make any confessions before the police. The court has sought the CBI’s reply on the applications.

Meanwhile, the courtroom also saw a reunion of the twin brothers after 25 years, as claimed by Ahmed. When the two saw each other in the courtroom, they fell on their feet and embraced each other before kissing on each other’s foreheads. Subsequently, even as Farooq was called into the witness box by the special judge to ask if he had any complaints of ill-treatment by the CBI, Ahmed prompted him to speak. After being reprimanded by the judge, Ahmed responded that he was speaking because he had been an accused in the same case and been to jail too. “Because of me, he came here to India,” Ahmed told the court.

