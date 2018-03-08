1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: CBI ‘arrests’ Dawood Ibrahim aide Farooq Takla

Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Farooq Takla is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. (Source: Express archive photo) Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Farooq Takla is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. (Source: Express archive photo)

Farooq Takla, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s key aide and an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was ‘arrested’ by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. He would be produced before the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court later today.

According to the CBI, Takla, who fled the country in 1995, was returning from Dubai when he was apprehended at the Delhi airport immigration counter. “CBI today arrested Mustaq Mohd Miya alias Farooq Takla in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast case. He will be produced before the designated court today,” a CBI spokesperson said. However, speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official said that Takla has been deported from Dubai. “Efforts to get him were on for a very long time and we finally managed to get him deported to India,” the senior official told The Indian Express.

According to sources, Farooq is the twin brother of Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Yasin Mansoori alias Langda who was arrested and later acquitted in the 1993 Bombay blast case. While Takla’s name did not crop up during the initial investigation, his role surfaced during the course of the probe based on which a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued. The notice states that Takla is wanted for criminal conspiracy, murder and terrorist activities.

Sources added that other than the 1993 Bombay blast case, Takla is also wanted in the sensational JJ shootout case. On September 12, 1992, one of the assailants, Shailesh Haldankar, was killed by the Dawood gang while he was recuperating in JJ hospital. The shootout was allegedly ordered to revenge the killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar who was killed near his residence in 1992 allegedly by two members of the rival Arun Gawli gang.

On March 12, 1993, thirteen blasts ripped through the city of Mumbai, then Bombay, killing at least 257 people and injuring nearly 713. It was one of the most coordinated terrorist attacks on Indian soil.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the Memon family are believed to be the masterminds behind the attack. While Dawood, Tiger and Ayub Memon are absconding, authorities nabbed Yakub Memon. Yakub was sentenced to death and hanged on July 30, 2015 in Nagpur Jail.

