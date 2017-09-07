1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Quantum of punishment for Abu Salem, 5 others today

Abu Salem at CBI court for hearing. (Express file photo) Abu Salem at CBI court for hearing. (Express file photo)

A special court in Mumbai is expected to announce the quantum of sentence against Abu Salem and four other convicts in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case on Thursday. The alleged mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts which had killed 257 and injured 713 people, Mustafa Dossa and others including Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Karimullah Khan, Abu Salem and Riyaz Siddiqui, had been convicted by the Court on June 16 this year. The case against Mustafa Dossa was closed because he died on June 28 while the sentencing arguments were going on in court.

The TADA court had earlier convicted all except Riyaz Siddiqui under charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, TADA Act, Explosive Substances Act, Explosives Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Siddiqui was convicted under Section 3 (3) of the TADA Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the death penalty for Feroz, Merchant and Karimullah, and life imprisonment for Salem and Siddiqui.

Abu Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and under the extradition treaty with the European nation, death penalty cannot be awarded to him. The CBI had claimed that the role of Dossa was “more severe” than Yakub Memon, who was hanged in July 2015 in the same case. The CBI had also claimed that Dossa, Merchant and Feroz, were “main conspirators”.

