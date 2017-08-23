1993 Mumbai blasts: Court to pronounce sentence against 5 on September 7

Mumbai 1993 blasts: The court will announce its judgment against Siddiqui, who is accused in the murder of city builder Pradeep Jain, on August 31. (Source: Express archive photo) Mumbai 1993 blasts: The court will announce its judgment against Siddiqui, who is accused in the murder of city builder Pradeep Jain, on August 31. (Source: Express archive photo)

A special court will on September 7 pronounce the sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case against the five convicted men. Special Judge under Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act G A Sanap will announce the quantum of punishment for Taher Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Karimullah Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abu Salem.

Mustafa Dossa, who was also convicted by the court on June 16 along with the five, passed away on June 28. The CBI has sought death for Merchant, Feroz and Karimullah. It has sought life imprisonment for Salem and Siddiqui. The court will announce its judgment against Siddiqui, who is accused in the murder of city builder Pradeep Jain, on August 31.

Siddiqui, who had turned an approver in the case, was declared hostile. On Tuesday, advocate Farhana Shah representing Salem told the court that the order on Salem’s plea seeking permission to register his marriage is also pending. The court said that it would decide on the plea on September 7.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App