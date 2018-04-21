1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem denied parole to get married

Abu Salem is lodged in Taloja jail for his role in the Mumbai blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people. (File) Abu Salem is lodged in Taloja jail for his role in the Mumbai blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people. (File)

Navi Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday rejected the parole plea of gangster Abu Salem, who is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in Taloja Jail. Salem had sought 45 days parole to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar, news agency ANI reported.

Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court last year for his role in the blasts in which 257 people were killed and 713 were injured. He is also serving life term for the murder of city builder Pradeep Jain.

Last year, the gangster had requested the Maharashtra prison authorities to shift him to a prison in Uttar Pradesh. However, his plea was rejected. As a convict, Salem can be lodged in any of the central prisons in the state.

