1993 Mumbai blasts: CBI seeks death for Mustafa Dossa; Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, says they are main conspirators

IN THE 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, the CBI has sought the death penalty for Mustafa Dossa and Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, claiming they were the “main conspirators”. Dossa and Khan were convicted on June 16 on charges including criminal conspiracy, murder and relevant sections of the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

Special CBI counsel Deepak Salvi submitted before the special TADA court that Dossa was one of the “brains” behind the conspiracy. “His degree of responsibility towards the commission of the crime was the highest. If not for him and the other absconders, the crime would never have taken place,” Salvi argued.

Dossa has been convicted with the court finding him guilty of having attended the first conspiracy meeting at his residence in Dubai. Dossa was also found guilty of asking his brother, Mohammed, to get arms and ammunition landed in India for the blast. He then sent the arms and ammunition, some of which were also used by absconding accused Tiger Memon, to impart weapons training to men.

Salvi also referred to the Supreme Court’s decision on confirming the death penalty of Yakub Memon. Salvi submitted that the SC had said Yakub’s deeds cannot be viewed distinct from the act of his brother Tiger. Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in case of Memon, Salvi argued that “…both (Tiger and Yakub) owe an equivalent responsibility for the blasts”. The same can be attributed to accused Mustafa, Salvi said. “Having demonstrated that accused Mustafa Dossa had played a role which is still severe than Yakub Memon, we seek the capital punishment for him,” Salvi said.

On Khan’s role, Salvi said that he was the “trusted partner” of Dossa brothers and had “clear knowledge” of the conspiracy. The court has found Khan guilty of “actively participating in the landing, safe-keeping, distributing, destroying of the arms and ammunitions”. The court also said that Khan had committed perjury by pretending to be Hamza. “Despite being the son of a man of law and of the defence forces (Khan’s father served in the Indian Navy), he chose to willfully, consciously and deliberately work against the rule of law,” Salvi submitted.

On June 16, Special Judge GA Sanap convicted six including Dossa and Khan. On Wednesday, Salvi will continue his arguments against the other accused including Taher Merchant, Karimulla Khan, Abu Salem and Riyaz Siddiqui.

