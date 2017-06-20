Latest News
  • 1993 Mumbai blasts case: TADA court to continue hearing on quantum of punishment to Abu Salem, others today

1993 Mumbai blasts case: TADA court to continue hearing on quantum of punishment to Abu Salem, others today

The court had rejected defence lawyer Abdul Wahab’s application requesting two weeks' time to prepare the arguments on the quantum of sentence

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 20, 2017 8:43 am
Hearing 1993 blast case, Abu salem, 1993 mumbai blasts, tada court, mumbai blast verdict, mustafa dossa, yakub memon, bombay serial blasts, indian express Abu Salem being taken to court. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 
Related News

After it convicted six men including Abu Salem in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case on Friday, a TADA court will continue to hear arguments on quantum of punishment on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. The TADA court had adjourned the hearing in the case on Monday. A total of 257 people were killed and 713 injured in the first serial blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993.

Earlier, the court had rejected defence lawyer Abdul Wahab’s application requesting two weeks’ time to prepare the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

In his application, Wahab had sought permission to examine three witnesses for the defence of his client, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan. The court allowed him to examine the witnesses while rejecting his plea for two weeks preparation time.  Feroz faces a maximum punishment of death after he was convicted last week of charges including criminal conspiracy and murder.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer Deepak Salve on Monday said he will argue for extreme punishment for all the convicts — Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Taher Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Siddiqui.

The lone accused acquitted in the case, Abdul Qayyum, was released from the Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 20: Latest News