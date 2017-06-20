1993 Mumbai blasts case: TADA court to continue hearing on quantum of punishment to Abu Salem, others today

Abu Salem being taken to court. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Abu Salem being taken to court. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

After it convicted six men including Abu Salem in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case on Friday, a TADA court will continue to hear arguments on quantum of punishment on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. The TADA court had adjourned the hearing in the case on Monday. A total of 257 people were killed and 713 injured in the first serial blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993.

Earlier, the court had rejected defence lawyer Abdul Wahab’s application requesting two weeks’ time to prepare the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

In his application, Wahab had sought permission to examine three witnesses for the defence of his client, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan. The court allowed him to examine the witnesses while rejecting his plea for two weeks preparation time. Feroz faces a maximum punishment of death after he was convicted last week of charges including criminal conspiracy and murder.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer Deepak Salve on Monday said he will argue for extreme punishment for all the convicts — Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Taher Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Siddiqui.

The lone accused acquitted in the case, Abdul Qayyum, was released from the Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

