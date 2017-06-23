1993 Mumbai blasts case: TADA court adjourns argument on quantum of sentence till June 27

1993 Mumbai blasts case: A Police van transports convicts of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts from Arthur Road Jail to Mumbai’s court, India, Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) 1993 Mumbai blasts case: A Police van transports convicts of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts from Arthur Road Jail to Mumbai’s court, India, Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The argument on the quantum of sentence of punishment in the Mumbai 1993 serial blasts case in special TADA court has been adjourned till June 27 on Friday, reported news agency ANI. Earlier on Thursday, special CBI counsel Deepak Salvi began with submissions on the damage caused by the 12 serial blasts on March 12, 1993 that killed total of 257 people and injured 713. Salvi had earlier said he would seek extreme punishment for all six convicts — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Karimulla Khan and Riyaz Siddiqui.

Salvi further said,”While deciding on the punishment in this case, the court needs keep two numbers in mind…that 257 persons died in the blasts and nearly 713 citizens were brutally injured. These numbers are sufficient to display the brutality caused by the blasts. The men who caused the blast had brought 1500 kg of RDX (an explosive substance). It would have destroyed the entire city of Mumbai.”

On June 16, twenty-four years after the serial blasts shook Mumbai in 1993, the special court for Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) had convicted six people regarding the case. The lone accused acquitted in the case was Abdul Qayyum Sheikh, and was released from the Arthur Road jail on June 17.

On March 12, 1993, 12 successive bomb explosions took place at 12 different places between 1.30 pm and 3.40 pm in Mumbai. The first bomb went off at the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) and the other spots include Katha Bazaar, Lucky petrol pump near Sena Bhavan in Dadar, opposite the passport office near Century Bazaar in Worli, Fishermen’s colony in Mahim, the basement of Air India building in Nariman Point, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza theatre, Centaur hotel in Juhu, Sahar airport and Centaur Hotel at the airport.

