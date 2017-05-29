1993 Mumbai blasts case: Special TADA court likely to pronounce orders against Abu Salem, others

Abu Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Abu Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The special Terrorist And Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its orders against the extradited gangster Abu Salem and others in 1993 Mumbai blasts case on Monday. The other accused in the case includes Karimullah Khan, Feroze Abdul Rashid, Tahir Merchant and Mustafa Dossa. Salem has been named an accused in a slew of cases related to murder and extortion.

The TADA court had in 2006 convicted 100 accused, including Yakub Memon who was executed on July 30, 2015. Thirteen powerful blasts had ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing at least 257 people. Around 713 people were injured in the incident.

Salem is facing dozens of criminal cases in India and is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. He was extradited from Portugal in 2005.

The underworld don was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 murder of Mumbai builder Pradeep Jain in February 2015.

