1993 Mumbai blasts case: Special prosecution seeks life imprisonment for Abu Salem

1993 Mumbai blast convict Abu Salem. (File) 1993 Mumbai blast convict Abu Salem. (File)

The Special Public Prosecutor on Tuesday sought life imprisonment for 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem, news agency ANI reported. The submission was made by the prosecutor during an argument over quantum of punishment before the TADA court in Mumbai.

On June 16, twenty-four years after the serial blasts shook Mumbai in 1993, the special court for Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) had convicted six people regarding the case. Those convicted include Mustafa Dossa, Abu Salem, Taher Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Siddiqui.

Abu Salem was convicted for conspiring the bomb blasts and terror activities. He was booked under the arms and explosives act. Salem was accused of going to Gujarat to receive arms including nine AK 56 rifles, 100 grenades and cartridges that were used in the blasts. Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005. Having been sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, he is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Raigad.

The 12 successive explosions on March 12, 1993 in Mumbai, then Bombay, had rocked different places in the city between 1.30 pm and 3.40 pm.

