1993 Bombay serial blasts: Special court’s final order likely June 16

THE SPECIAL Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court is likely to pronounce its final judgment against alleged gangsters Mustafa Dossa, Abu Salem and five others accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case on June 16. The trial of some of the accused was held separately since they were absconding at the commencement of the earlier trial.

The undertrials include Dossa, Salem, Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. The earlier set of accused included Yakub Memon, Sanjay Dutt and others.

On March 12, 1993, 12 blasts in the city left 257 dead and 713 injured. A chargesheet was filed on November 4, 1993 against 189 accused before the special TADA court after the case was cracked by a Mumbai police team led by former commissioner of police Rakesh Maria.

The case was transferred to the CBI and the trial commenced in 1994. The CBI had claimed to have extradited Dossa from the UAE in 2003. The court, therefore, ordered him to undergo a separate trial for charges, including conspiracy, transporting arms and explosives, and sending men for training. Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2006 on allegations of being involved in the transportation and distribution of arms. Salem’s trial too was clubbed to be heard with Dossa and others arrested later. In 2006, the trial court sentenced 12, including Yakub Memon, to death while 20 were given life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court in 2013 upheld the death sentence for Memon, while commuting it to life imprisonment for 10 others. Memon was hanged in 2015.

