1993 blasts case: TADA court gives four weeks to probe gangster’s trip with wife

Special TADA court Thursday gave four more weeks to the DCP to probe into negligence on part of an escort party accompanying 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts’ accused, gangster Mustafa Dossa. Special TADA court judge G A Sanap had directed Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti to appoint a DCP-level probe after it came to light that Dossa was accompanied by his wife in the train compartment en route to Gujarat, where he was travelling for a court hearing. Assistant Police Inspector Ayaz Patel, posted with the local arms unit, was suspended last week.

Watch What Else is Making News



Dossa in his defence had claimed that the woman alleged to be travelling with him was not his wife.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the probe, the judge Thursday asked DCP Pravin Padwal whether the probe looked into this aspect. The DCP informed the court that from the prison record of the woman’s visit to Arthur Road jail to meet Dossa, they had concluded that she was his wife.

The judge, however, directed the probe team to find legally admissible evidence to prove their claim. On being informed that her statement was not recorded, the court directed the probe team to look into whether there was a case of impersonation.

The court also asked for an investigation into whether any other officer was first allotted the duty of in-charge of the escort party travelling with Dossa, but was substituted with Patel due to collusion of authorities.

The court also directed team to probe into the role of the six constables, who were part of the escort team. The court also sought for an inquiry into whether Patel was in touch with one of Dossa’s men a day before the journey. Dossa is currently undergoing trial for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts with the case at the stage of final arguments.