1992 Bara killings: President sets aside MHA advice, commutes death of 4 to life term

President Pranab Mukherjee (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (File Photo)

Setting aside the advice of the Home Ministry to reject the mercy petitions of the four convicts in the Bara caste massacre case, President Pranab Mukherjee has commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment. Twenty five years ago, in 1992, 34 upper-caste Bhumihars were killed in Bara village near Gaya, Bihar, allegedly by members of the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC, now CPI-Maoist) – one of several caste killings in the area in the 1990s. Three of the four convicts in the Bara case are Dalits.

Earlier this month, the President set aside the advice of the ministry as there were concerns about the decision unleashing a fresh round of caste skirmishes in Bihar and also because of the ‘inordinate delay’ by the state Governor in deciding on the mercy petitions, said sources.

The Home Ministry’s recommendation for a rejection of the mercy petitions came in August 2016, after Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind, acting on the advice of the state government, rejected the mercy pleas in February 2016.

On June 8, 2001, the Sessions Judge-cum-designated TADA court sentenced Nanhelal Mochi, Krishna Mochi, Bir Kuer Paswan and Dharmendra Singh to death, a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court in April 2002. In 2009, the court also sentenced Vyas Kahar, Naresh Paswan and Bugal Mochi to death in the same case. Later, Naresh was acquitted on grounds of lack of evidence and shoddy investigation, while the sentences of Vyas and Bugal were commuted to life.

The 1992 Bara massacre followed a string of massacres in 1990-91, in which 59 Scheduled Caste men were killed. In 1997, the upper caste militia, Ranvir Sena, allegedly carried out a ‘revenge attack’ for Bara, leaving 58 Dalits dead in Laxmanpur Bathe. In 2013, the Bihar High Court acquitted all 26 people accused of the Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, sparking off an outcry from the civil society. Other caste massacres around the same time in the state included those in Bathani Tola, Haibasppur, Shankar Bigha and Lakhisarai.