1988 road rage case: SC reserves verdict on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s plea

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict convicting and sentencing him to three years in jail in a 1988 road rage case. A bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

Senior advocate R S Cheema, appearing for Sidhu, said the evidence regarding the cause of death of the victim were “indefinite and contradictory”. He also said the medical opinion regarding the cause of death of the deceased, Patiala resident Gurnam Singh, was “vague”.

Sidhu — who quit the BJP and joined Congress before the last Punjab Assembly polls and is the Tourism Minister of Punjab — and Sandhu were acquitted by the trial court in September 1999.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App