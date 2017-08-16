1984 riots: SC forms panel to examine SIT decision to close 199 cases

The court will next hear the matters on November 28. (File photo) The court will next hear the matters on November 28. (File photo)

To scrutinise the SIT decision to close 199 cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a supervisory body of two of its former judges. The court also asked the supervisory body to examine the issue and submit a report within three months. The court will next hear the matters on November 28.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also asked the body to examine the SIT’s decision to close additional 42 riots-related cases.

On March 24, the top court had asked the Centre to put before it the files pertaining to the 199 cases of the anti-Sikh riots which the special investigation team set up by the Home Ministry has decided to “close”.

The SIT is headed by Pramod Asthana, an IPS officer of 1986 batch, and has Rakesh Kapoor, a retired district and sessions judge, besides Kumar Gyanesh, an additional deputy commissioner of Delhi Police, as its members. Anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.

