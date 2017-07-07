1984 anti-sikh riots: Will face lie-detector test if given security, says arms dealer Abhishek Verma

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

Arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case allegedly involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, informed a city court that he was ready to undergo a lie-detector test if he and his family are provided “round-the-clock” security. Verma, who had deposed against Tytler, told the court that he had serious threat to his and his family members’ lives. Verma also told the court that while Tytler had Z-plus security, he was getting protection only on days of court hearing.

Verma, however, agreed to the suggestion given by the counsel for the victims in the court that he should be provided 24-hour security till he undergoes the polygraph test. “Here is a witness who is willing to depose against Tytler. Witness protection is very important. Till the time his statement is recorded or lie-detection test is conducted on him, he be given security round-the-clock so that he has no apprehension of grave danger to his life. After conducting the test, the threat perception could be reassessed,” advocate Kamna Vohra and Prabhsahay Kaur, who are representing riot victims, said in the court.

ACMM Shivali Sharma said she wanted to know the stand of the CBI’s investigating officer (IO) on the issue and listed the matter for July 18 as he was not present Thursday. CBI prosecutor told the court that the IO has gone for a training session and would be available after two weeks. The court also asked Verma to give it in writing (affidavit) that he was willing to undergo the test if round-the-clock security is provided to him till the test. CBI had also sought Tytler’s consent to undergo lie-detection test, which he has refused. (With PTI inputs)

