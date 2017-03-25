1984 anti-Sikh riots: Show records of 199 cases closed by SIT, SC tells Centre

1984 anti-sikh riots (Source: Express Archives photo) 1984 anti-sikh riots (Source: Express Archives photo)

WITH AT least 240 of the 293 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots being closed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Centre, the Supreme Court Friday asked the government to produce records to demonstrate reasons why these cases were not investigated further.

A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to have the files pertaining to 199 cases — which were closed by the SIT right away after it examined the materials — to be placed before it on April 25.

The court order came even as Rohatgi argued that 33 years have gone by since the incident and that the investigation could not go on forever when victims, accused or eye-witnesses remained untraced.

The bench, also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M Shanatagoudar, had called upon the AG to seek his views on setting up a “high-level committee” to monitor the probe being carried out by the SIT at the moment. The court observed that this committee could be entrusted with the task of looking at the cases closed by the SIT.

But Rohatgi did not find favour with the court’s views. “There is already a SIT in place. I don’t think having another body would serve any purpose. (As many as) 262 cases have been closed as ‘untraced’. After all, this (incident) is 33 years old,” contended the AG, supported by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand. His submission was countered by senior lawyer Arvind Datar, who said no information was in the public domain as to why 80 per cent of the cases have been closed by the SIT.

He added that since the closure reports did not have to be filed in trial courts, there must be some way of finding out if there was any basis for closing them. Datar was appearing for S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, a member of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, who has sought various directions to the SIT for speedy justice.

The bench agreed with Datar that the cases have been closed by the SIT at the stage of pre-registration of FIR and, hence, a trial court also did not have an opportunity to examine whether they had been rightly closed. It then asked the AG and the ASG to adduce files of 199 cases on the next date of hearing to enable the apex court look into them.

