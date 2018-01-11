1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC sets up new SIT led by ex-Delhi HC judge S N Dhingra to probe 186 cases afresh

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra to probe into 186 anti-Sikh riots related cases.

Besides Justice Dhingra, retired IG rank officer Rajdeep Singh and serving IPS officer Abhishek Dular would be part of the SIT, which has been asked to submit its status report within two months.

The matter will be heard next on March 19.

On Wednesday, the apex court had maintained that the previous SIT had not carried out further investigation in respect of 186 cases in which closure reports were filed. READ | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court orders new SIT to probe afresh 186 cases which were closed

Sikhs fleeing the capital stranded at the New Delhi railway station on November 2 during 1984 riots in Delhi. Express archive photo Sikhs fleeing the capital stranded at the New Delhi railway station on November 2 during 1984 riots in Delhi. Express archive photo

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which had erupted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had claimed the lives of 2,733 people in Delhi alone.

