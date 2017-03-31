1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler refuses to undergo lie detector test

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler told a Delhi court Thursday that he will not take the lie detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots “as it amounts to cruelty”. CBI on three earlier occasions had given Tytler a clean chit, but in 2015 the Delhi High Court asked the central probe agency to probe the allegations again. Tytler’s counsel called CBI’s plea to conduct the test a gross misuse of law and said the probe agency has not given any reason for conducting the test. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma listed the matter for April 18 for further arguments on the CBI’s plea for permission to conduct the test on Tytler.

Meanwhile, arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the case, also told the court that he was ready for the polygraph test if he is provided with adequate security as he apprehends threat to his life as well as to his family. Verma has made several statements saying Tytler was pressuring witnesses in the case. The court said Verma should be given enough security if he apprehends a threat to his life.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report. The CBI has filed three closure reports in the case. The case arises out of riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in north Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Earlier too Tytler had refused to take the test and CBI has maintained that no one should be forced to take a lie detector test against his will.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now