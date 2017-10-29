1984 anti-Sikh riots: Dal Khalsa to organise remembrance march on Nov 1

At a press conference in Bathinda Saturday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) At a press conference in Bathinda Saturday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

DAL KHALSA will observe 33 years of Sikh carnage by organising a ‘Sikh Genocide Remembrance March’ at Bathinda on November 1. Addressing a press conference Saturday, party president Harpal Singh Cheema and general secretary Paramjit Singh said the march would highlight the violence unleashed on Sikhs, denial of justice to the aggrieved community and failure of the United Nations in holding India accountable for the massacre of Sikhs.

The organisation also congratulated the people of Catalonia for declaring independence through self-determination and said the move was a ray of hope for all those who are struggling to get their own state. They said the march will begin from gurdwara Haji Rattan and end at the gurdwara inside Qila Mubarak.

