1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court asks CBI to seize Jagdish Tytler’s passport

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

A court in the capital Tuesday asked the CBI to take possession of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler’s passport, after the agency submitted before the court that Tytler had wrongly stated in his passport renewal application that there are no criminal proceedings pending against him. “I am willing to believe that (checking the wrong box on the application) was a bona fide mistake by some clerk (who filled that form), but your response should have been to inform the passport office straightaway that the passport was issued by mistake,” said Special Judge Bharat Parashar, who was hearing the case in the absence of the regular judge.

Tuesday’s development came in the wake of an application by Tytler in the morning, where he sought to withdraw a case seeking renewal of his passport, saying it has been issued already. His passport had not been renewed due to lack of NoC from police. “There should be an FIR against you, but right now I am not giving any opinion on this case and leave it to (the investigating agency) for further necessary action,” the special judge said.

The court slotted the application for hearing in the afternoon when the CBI informed the court that Tytler had checked the wrong box in the passport application, suggesting that there are no criminal cases pending against him. Tytler had visited the passport office on Monday to find out the status of his passport, where he was handed over his renewed passport. He had, on May 10, moved an application seeking renewal of his passport as well as court permission to go abroad between May 25 and June 6.

Tytler is accused of participating in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Advocate Kamna Vohra, who represents the widow of a riot victim in a case related to riots in Pul Bangash, termed Tuesday’s development as positive and said it will at least ensure that Tytler will not leave the country. “There are many cases pending against him, including the ones that have nothing to do with 1984 anti-Sikh riots,” said Vohra. In the case related to Pul Bangash riots, CBI had given Tytler a clean chit thrice. Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court asked the CBI to reopen the case.

