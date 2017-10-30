1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Witness alleges he received email threat

Abhishek Verma is testifying against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File) Abhishek Verma is testifying against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File)

A witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Abhishek Verma, Saturday filed a police complaint alleging that he received a threatening email asking him not to continue with his polygraph test. Verma is testifying against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Police Friday said Verma had moved a city court and accused a forensic laboratory of defending Tytler during his lie-detector test. In his complaint submitted to Mehrauli police station on Saturday, Verma said he received an “extremely dirty and threatening email” late Friday night on his company’s email address.

Police said they have registered a non-cognisable report under IPC Section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, punishable with a term of two years) and are investigating the matter. “In the said email… threats have been extended to me and my family,” he said in his complaint. He alleged that the sender furnished exact details of his residential address and the cars driven by him and his wife. He added that the letter asked him to drop the idea of “deshbhakti” and “not continue with his polygraph test at the FSL”.

Verma, who has been assigned three personal security officers as per the HC’s directions, demanded that his security be enhanced.

