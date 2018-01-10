1984 anti-Sikh riots case: SC directs re-investigation of 186 cases closed earlier by SIT

Top News
The 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which had erupted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had claimed the lives of 2,733 people in Delhi alone. 

The Supreme Court on Monday stated it will set up a fresh Special Investigation Team to look into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which investigations were closed, PTI reported. The apex court also asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for the proposed three-member panel, which will be headed by a former high court judge.

The 1984 riots, which had erupted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had claimed the lives of 2,733 people in Delhi alone.

