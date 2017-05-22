1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler again refuses to undergo lie detector test

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Monday refused to give consent for a lie detector test in connection with the anti-Sikh riots case. Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed. The CBI had earlier given him a clean chit in the case but re-opened the investigation in the wake of allegations by arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a prosecution witness.

Verma had alleged that Tytler tried to bribe a witness, Surender Singh, and promised to send his son to Canada.

A Delhi court had on May 9 asked Tytler to clearly answer if he wanted to undergo a lie-detector test and gave him two weeks. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma directed Tytler to file an affidavit with his answer or else appear before the court in person.

The court rejected the objections about maintainability of the CBI’s application.

Earlier in April, Tytler refused to undergo a lie-detector test in connection with the case. While Tytler had refused to undergo the test, Verma, who has been made a witness in the case, had given conditional consent while seeking protection, claiming threat to his life.

A written lettter was moved in the Karkardooma court on the issue by the investigative agency. The arms dealer accused Congress politician of influencing a witness by giving him money and promising to send his son to Canada.

According to a PTI report, the Shiromani Akali Dal or SAD said Tytler was avoiding the lie detector test as he was guilty. “Now, a Delhi court has asked him (Tytler) to give an unambiguous reply on whether he was willing to undergo a lie detector test after continuously being evasive. He had challenged the test earlier saying it would amount to cruelty against him,” the Akali leader said.

