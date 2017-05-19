1971 war veteran’s wife wants govt to move ICJ

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

ON A day former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case was being heard in the International Court of Justice, an Indian soldier’s wife, who believes her husband is held in Pakistan, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday to seek directions to the Centre to file a case in the UN court for his repatriation.

Justice M M S Bedi Thursday issued a notice to the External Affairs Ministry on the petition of Pal Kaur (78). Her husband Havildar Dharam Pal Singh, a soldier of 4th Sikh Regiment, was declared killed in the 1971 Bangladesh War. But, one Satish Kumar claimed to have seen him alive in the Pakistan jail he was lodged in.

Citing the Jadhav case, Kaur has said in her petition, “…in the facts and circumstances of the instant case also, the respondent, Union of India, can be directed to approach the International Court of Justice for seeking repatriation of the husband of the petitioner from custody of Pakistan, who is languishing in Pakistan jails.”

