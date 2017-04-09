19-year-old youth stripped, beaten over affair with girl; 4 held

Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl’s brother and his friends, were arrested last evening, said Police (Source: Google Map) Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl’s brother and his friends, were arrested last evening, said Police (Source: Google Map)

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stripped and thrashed by five persons over an affair with a minor girl in the district, police said today. Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl’s brother and his friends, were arrested last evening, they said. The youth used to work with a cable TV operator in Mira Road area here.

As per the complaint filed by him on Friday, two youths came to his office on April 2 and allegedly beat him up. They then forcefully took him into a car in which the other accused were already waiting, an officer at Navghar police station said.

The five accused, all in their 20s, took the youth to a nearby forest where they allegedly stripped him, questioned him on his relation with the girl who is a student at a school, and again thrashed him, he said.

The victim also alleged that the attackers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, the officer said. The accused have been booked under charges of kidnapping, house trespass, assault or wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing and criminal intimidation among others, he said. A search has been launched to nab the fifth accused as well, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now