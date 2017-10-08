19-year-old ‘gangraped’ in Kerala, four arrested

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by her friend and three others in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Police arrested all four on Saturday. According to the police, the girl was allegedly promised marriage and abused by the youth. His friends then allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to circulate visuals of the sexual act on social media. Last week, when the girl did not turn up at school, her friends visited her. The girl told them about the incidents, leading to a police complaint.

The police said the arrested were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App