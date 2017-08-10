19-year-old DU student ‘commits suicide’

Delhi University student from Manipur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in north Delhi’s Burari. (Representational Image) Delhi University student from Manipur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in north Delhi’s Burari. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old Delhi University student from Manipur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in north Delhi’s Burari. DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said the deceased, identified as Hijam Bharat Singh, was found hanging by two of his relatives on Tuesday. Singh was a second-year student of Satyawati College. No suicide note was found from the spot. Police said the boy was staying with two of his relatives Rohin and Gautam at a rented accommodation in Sant Nagar. He allegedly hanged himself when his flatmates were out for work, police said.

“The incident came to light when they returned to their flat around 9.30 pm and Singh did not open the door. They peeped in through a window and saw his body hanging from a ceiling fan,” an officer said. The police were informed and they broke open the door. After receiving the PCR call, local police rushed to the spot and found the body. “The crime forensic team of north district was also called to lift fingerprints from the spot. The body has been preserved at the mortuary for the postmortem and police have initiated an inquest proceeding into the matter under Section 174 of CrPC,” the officer added. Police said they are scanning his cellphone to ascertain the reason for the alleged suicide. His flatmates are being questioned in connection with the matter. His father, who works with a private firm in Manipur, has been informed and the post-mortem will be conducted after he arrives here

