Uttar Pradesh: 19 dead in Baghpat boat mishap

At least 19 people died Thursday after an overloaded boat sank in the Yamuna near Katha village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. According to survivors, the boat sank vertically into the river around 6.45 am, less than 50 m from the bank. Besides approximately 40 people, the boat was carrying at least ten bags of fertilizers, each weighing 50 kg, they said. Police said 11 people have been rescued alive. Of the 19 dead, 13 were women.

According to police, all the victims were daily wage labourers from Harijan basti in Katha. While some of them worked at a brick kiln across the river, others would take the boat to reach neighbouring state Haryana, where they worked in agriculture fields.

Baghpat’s additional SP Ajay Kumar Singh, who is also acting SP, said, “We have information on about 30 people. Nineteen bodies have been found. Of the 11 people rescued, nine are in Meerut medical college and two were sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. Those in the Delhi hospital were later taken home by relatives.” He said the boatman initially tried to rescue some passengers, but later escaped.

Asked about the total number of passengers, Singh said although villagers are citing higher numbers, they believed there were 35-40 people onboard. DM Bhawani Singh said, “Some people jumped into the water and saved themselves. No one has reported anyone missing yet. We will continue the search tomorrow.”

Geeta (35), a daily wage labourer making Rs 130 a day, is among the rescued. “There were approximately 50 people onboard. Boats ferry around the same number in the season. But today, there were ten bags of fertilizers.”

Randhir Chaudhary (55), one of the passengers who owns agriculture land across the river, said: “The boat had 50-55 people. The labourers were in a hurry to board it as they had to reach the fields by 8 am. If they missed this boat, the next would be after an hour,” he said. Chaudhary’s brother died in the mishap.

Local divers said the government had not started its search operation till 11am. “I got a call from police at 7am and within half-an-hour, five of us had started work. We fished out all the 19 bodies. Villagers were angry over the lack of rescue work by the government when police lathicharged them. Things went out of control and the villagers set a government vehicle on fire,” said Irfan, a diver. Kajal (15) lost her mother Rekha in the mishap. “We were sitting on the bank when the police started beating us. They asked us to leave. How could we leave when we had not got the bodies?” she asked.

The DGP headquarters said following the incident, the villagers staged a blockade on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway with three bodies in demand of compensation. “When police tried to convince them to give the bodies for post-mortem, they started throwing stones,” the DGP’s office said. “The villagers set a health department vehicle afire. Five policemen were injured in stone-throwing,” the Additional SP said.

CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and issued instructions to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh to family members of the deceased.

—witn ENS Lucknow

