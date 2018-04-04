185 complaints in a fortnight for Pune bench of MahaRera

After Mumbai, Pune was the first city to get a MahaRera bench with similar demands coming up from cities like Nashik After Mumbai, Pune was the first city to get a MahaRera bench with similar demands coming up from cities like Nashik

Just a fortnight has passed since the Pune bench of real estate regulatory body MahaRera was established and the office already has 185 complaints registered with it. F P Jadhav, deputy secretary and head, Pune MahaRera, said the Pune bench had disposed of three cases on merit and given judgments in three other cases.

After Mumbai, Pune was the first city to get a MahaRera bench with similar demands coming up from cities like Nashik. Jadhav said once cases were filed online, those from Pune were transferred to them. “Till Tuesday, 185 cases had come to us for disposal,” he said.

Maharashtra has seen 906 rulings in all and 188 judgments by the real estate regulatory body since its formation. Rulings are given by members of MahaRera while judgments are given by judicial officers on the board.

Around 90 per cent of the complaints relate to delayed possession, which attracts very stringent fines under the MahaRera Act, brought in to regulate the real estate market. For delayed possession, a builder can even face a jail term. MahaRera has given a time frame of 60 days to dispose of cases.

