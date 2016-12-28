18,000 teachers, 2,200 forest guards to be recruited in 2017: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta)

A total of 45,000 recruitments will be made in 2017, including 18,000 teachers and 2,200 forest guards, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said in Ranchi on Tuesday. Twenty lakh people would be imparted training and connected with skill developmental, he said. Training would be imparted to people in the age group of 18 to 35 years in all 95 training centres, he said adding, skill training scheme was being started to connect people in self-employment and their skills would be honed and provided with employment.

A separate training centre for women would be set up and his government’s priority was employment and self-employment, the Chief Minister said. An MoU with Singapore-based Institute of Technical Education was being done, he said. Stating that his government was encouraging people who were discharging their work honestly, Das said trainers of those institutes imparting good training would be sent to Singapore. The government would also reward a cash prize of Rs two lakh to those children who get jobs in reputed companies after training, Das said while addressing the people after inaugurating ‘Sakhsam Jharkhand Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ (effective skill training), a press release said.