18-year-old stabbed to death: ‘They flung our skull cap, pulled beard’

Shaqir, who works as a driver, suffered five stab wounds, including one on his chest. Shaqir, who works as a driver, suffered five stab wounds, including one on his chest.

When Junaid Khan, 18, left home in Ballabhgarh on Thursday morning, he thought he’ll return with a new set of kurta-pyjama, a pair of shoes and some khushboo. Little did he know the journey to Delhi, for Eid shopping, would cost him his life.

On his way home in a local Mathura-bound train, with his elder brothers Hashim and Shaqir, and two friends, Junaid was stabbed to death, allegedly by “a group of 10-12 men between 7-8 pm”. His brothers also sustained stab wounds, with Shaqir, 23, now admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shaqir alleged the accused, who were also in the train, started taunting Junaid and the others over their clothing, and also made references to “beef eating”.

“They flung our skull caps, pulled my brother’s beard, slapped us, and taunted us about eating cow meat. Beef is not even cooked in our village. Once we reached Ballabhgarh, they took out knives and didn’t let us get out. They were older than us — probably in their 30s, so we couldn’t do anything,” recounted a trembling Shaqir, tears rolling down his face. He said the men started stabbing Junaid, Hashim and him. “Junaid expired on the train,” he said.

Shaqir, who works as a driver, suffered five stab wounds, including one on his chest. While the family, including Hashim, is in Ballabhgarh, his elder brother Ismail is in the hospital with him. “Hashim told me the men threw them off the train at Asaoti station. Some people there called an ambulance and they were then taken to a hospital in Palwal,” said Ismail.

The FIR mentions that the two groups fought over seats. “They noticed we are Muslims because of our garb and began taunting. It would go on for a bit, then stop, then start again,” said Shaqir. “First they slapped us, then abused us, and then between Ballabhgarh and Asaoti stations, they stabbed us.”

Shaqir’s last memory of Junaid is of him being stabbed. Soon after, he said, the mob moved to the other two brothers, and in the bloody affair, he didn’t realise when Junaid breathed his last. “He used to study Urdu at the madrasa in our village, and just a day earlier, he read the Quran at home. He was a healthy kid but he never fought with anyone. I told the mob that these are children… and that if we don’t say anything about their religion, they shouldn’t say anything about ours.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd