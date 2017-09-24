18-year-old Kashmiri ragpicker expresses gratitude for PM Modi’s praise, appeals for job

Bilal Dar (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Bilal Dar (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Eighteen-year-old Bilal Dar, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of cleanliness by Srinagar Municipal Corporation, expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for acknowledging his efforts and active participation in the cleanliness drive. Dar, appreciated by the Prime Minister on the radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, also appealed to the latter’s intervention in providing him employment as he is the sole bread earning member in his family.

“Grateful Modi ji mentioned me. It is my request to him to please do something for my employment;there is no one else earning in family,” news agency ANI quoted Bilal as saying.

Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Dar on being appointed as the brand ambassador of cleanliness and praised him for removing over 12,000 kg of waste annually. The young boy, who works as a ragpicker at Wular lake in Srinagar, has now been asked to supervise the cleanliness mission by the Corporation and also educate the people on the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Read | Teenaged ragpicker becomes Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s new face

Talking to the Indian Express, the teenager, a resident of village Lahawarpora on the banks of Wular lake, had earlier expressed his happiness on being appointed as SMC’s brand ambassador saying, “It is a very happy moment for me and my family because many times we had nothing to eat for dinner.”

Having lost his father at a young age, Bilal left school and started doing various odd jobs, such as working at an automobile repair shop and as a helper in a local hotel, to sustain his family. However, he had to quit working when “tourists in the hotel conveyed the owner that he will be charged with child labour act if he doesn’t dismiss me.”

Bilal had begun cleaning the Wular lake after having noticed polythene and other waste products being discharged in the water which was not only a source of “livelihood for many” but also used for drinking purposes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd