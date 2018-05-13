18 IAS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh

Nanda has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department. Nanda has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government today transferred 18 senior IAS officers, including six officers of additional chief secretary rank.

Additional chief secretary-cum-Principal Secretary to chief minister Manisha Nanda has been replaced by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Srikant Baldi, an official release said.

Nanda has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

Additional Chief Secretary B K Agarwal has been given the charge of Home and Vigilance department. He would also hold the additional charge of health and family welfare, the release said.

Anil Kumar Khachi, Secretary (PWD) would now hold the charge of finance, planning, economics and statistics, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, holding the charge of revenue and transport, has been posted as additional chief secretary tourism and civil aviation with the additional charge of urban development.

Tarun Kapoor, the Additional Chief Secretary of forest, town and country planning, urban development and housing has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary MPP and power, forest, environment, science and technology.

