18 crore rice scam: Five years on, police arrests four; son of SAD leader absconding

(Representational Image)

Five years after paddy worth Rs 18 crore went missing from a rice mill owned by the son of a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader in Baghapurana of Moga, the police have arrested four suspects. The main accused in the case, Mandeep Singh Brar, owner of Avtar Rice and General Mills located in Rajeana village, is still absconding. He is the son of SAD leader Jagtar Singh Rajeana, and also the chairman of Punjab Agricultural Development Bank (Baghapurana branch).

A SIT, constituted in February 2012 after an FIR was filed against four persons by the Moga police, completed its probe and submitted its enquiry report, following which the arrests have been made. The SIT of crime branch was led by Sushil Kumar, AIG crime Patiala.

The FIR was registered on the statement of Harpinder Singh Dhaliwal, then district manager MARKFED Moga. A case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant)and 120 B (conspiracy) of IPC.

The SIT enquiry report stated that Brar, in connivance with MARKFED employees, embezzled paddy worth Rs 18 crore. The report adds that embezzlement of such a huge extent was not possible “without involvement of MARKFED employees”. The report, nailing all four persons initially named in FIR along with two others nominated in the case, has ordered Moga police to immediately arrest all the accused.

The rice mill owned by Brar was allotted to The Punjab State Co-operative Supply & Marketing Federation Ltd (MARKFED)- one of the government agencies procuring foodgrain from farmers for custom milling of paddy and delivery of rice to Food Corporation of India (FCI) in 2010-11. 5.49 lakh bags of paddy weighing 19,241 MT were allotted to the said rice mill but they milled 5,632 MT only and a remaining of 13,609 MT that is 3.88 lakh bags worth Rs 18 crore was found missing. The remaining stock never reached FCI godowns and police filed FIR against Brar and three others in 2012.

The arrested includes Amarjit Singh Sandhu, the then district manager MARKFED, Sham Lal, then salesman MARKFED Baghapurana, Vakeel Chand alias Vicky, the accountant of Avtar Mills and Makhan Singh Langeana, another rice mill owner.

Sham Lal and Sandhu were named in FIR in 2012 while two others were nominated later in case by SIT. Another MARKFED employee Kamal Kumar named in FIR died during the probe period.

SAD leader’s son abroad, police unsure of country

Brar absconded soon after FIR was registered in 2012. He reportedly flew to Canada. However, on December 4, 2016, he was spotted at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, from where he even managed to take a flight to Amsterdam. He managed the flight despite the fact that the Punjab police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. It was later found that he used a forged passport to get a boarding card. He was consequently booked in another FIR for cheating, impersonation and forgery by Delhi police.

Sukhdev Singh, DSP Baghapurana said, “Of four persons named in FIR two are arrested while one died. Brar is absconding. Two others nominated by SIT are also arrested.” He added, “We suspect that Brar is in Canada currently but now with SIT report finally with us, we will find his exact location. We are yet to enquire if he is Amsterdam or Canada but he is abroad.”

