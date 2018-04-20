18 CPM men get life in prison for murdering TMC workers

The convicts were also slapped with Rs 10,000 fine each. They will have to serve three more months in jail in case they fail to pay the fine. (File) The convicts were also slapped with Rs 10,000 fine each. They will have to serve three more months in jail in case they fail to pay the fine. (File)

The Burdwan District Court on Thursday sentenced 18 CPI (M) workers to life in prison for murdering two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Jamalpur in East Bardhaman in September 2014. Additional District Judge Sheikh Mohammed Reza had held the 18 guilty on Wednesday. He found Milan Malik to the mastermind behind the murder. Another convict, Habal Santra, was among CPI (M)’s candidates for the upcoming panchayat election from Amarpur village.

The other convicts have been identified as Manoj Malik, Jhantu Malik, Sudeb Malik, Bikash Malik, Lakhiram Soren, Ram Mandi, Sarojit Majhi, Sujit Majhi, Kartik Majhi, Biswanath Dolui, Ujjwal Santra, Kamal Porel, Jayanta Porel, Ashanta Porel, Uday Majhi and Ranjit Majhi. They belong to Jamalpur’s Ujirpur, Reshalatpur and Muidipur villages.

The convicts were also slapped with Rs 10,000 fine each. They will have to serve three more months in jail in case they fail to pay the fine. The 18 were found guilty of conspiracy as well. The convicts had abducted Isha Haq Mallick, a resident of Amarpur village, and Panchu Das from Ujjirpur and beaten them to death near Mundeswari River on September 14, 2014. As many as 16 witnesses testified in the case.

