18 Bangladeshi intruders arrested in Tripura

Altogether 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested from Nazurpura village of Sipahijala district, the police said today. Acting on an information, the police raided the area near the Indo-Bangla border in Sonamura sub-division and arrested 18 intruders from the neighbouring country last evening.

During interrogation they admitted that they belonged to Natore district of Bangladesh and were going to Chennai in search of jobs, the police said, adding that the foreigners had initially claimed that they were Indians and shown fake Aadhaar cards.

DGP A K Shukla, who was on a tour for inspection of the police stations in the area, and SP Sudipta Das also interrogated them. The police said the villagers had claimed that in the last three days, at least 2,500 Bangladeshis had sneaked into India through Nazurpura village.

