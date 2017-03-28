17th arrest made in Bhangar violence case

Sources in the police said Molla used to stock arms, which was allegedly used during the Bhangar movement. Sources in the police said Molla used to stock arms, which was allegedly used during the Bhangar movement.

THE POLICE have arrested one more person for allegedly attacking police personnel during the Bhangar agitation in January. With the arrest of Arabul Hossain Molla, 17 people have been arrested in the case.

Molla, who was arrested by Kashipur police last Saturday, was allegedly close to those protesting against the installation of the power sub-station in Bhangar, which led to the death of two persons.

Molla was produced before a court on Monday, which sent him to eight-day police custody. He has been booked under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Explosives Act, said a source.

In January, clashes had been reported from Bhangar in South-24 Parganas over the construction of the sub-station, resulting in construction work being stopped.

