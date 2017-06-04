172 attacks in last 3 yrs: Congress targets PM over national security

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also claimed that a considerable part of the defence budget has been surrendered as it remained unspent. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia(File) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also claimed that a considerable part of the defence budget has been surrendered as it remained unspent. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia(File)

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over national security saying that 172 terror attacks have taken place in the country over the last three years. He added that 12 major attacks had occurred in the past 21 months.

Azad claimed that a considerable part of the defence budget has been surrendered as it remained unspent. He quoted Modi’s speeches before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and told journalists that the previous Congress-led government was targeted over beheading of soldiers in Poonch. Azad said that three such incidents had taken place “but hardly any action has been taken” in the last three years.

“The current government is only reactive; it is not active. The Army had taken its revenge then (Poonch incident) but did not blow the trumpet. However, today, after an incident takes place, the government only says that it would do this or that,” he said.

In Kolkata, Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that the country’s defence preparedness was at an “all-time low” under the Narendra Modi government. “For Modi, the soldiers have become a shield to play politics and hide his failures,” the PTI quoted him as saying.

He said that 578 jawans and 877 civilians had been killed in terror attacks in the last 35 months. “In Jammu and Kashmir alone, 203 jawans were killed in the last three years.” Singhvi said that empty phrases, chest-thumping, acronyms and promises have taken place of concrete deliverables on the ground.

