17-year-old girl raped by two men in Thane

Two men allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl multiple times in Kalyan township of the district, police said on Wednesday.

In February this year, the men, who knew the girl, called her to a lodge in Khadakpada area of Kalyan on some pretext and offered her a drink laced with sedative.

When the girl became drowsy after having the drink, the duo allegedly raped her, a police official said.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl with the Bazarpeth police in Kalyan yesterday, the two men raped her multiple times between February and August this year at various places, including her house in Khadakpada, at a lodge and godown in the same area and also a garden in Kalyan, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the two men under IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said in an official release.

The details of the accused were not yet known.

The two accused were yet to be arrested, police said, adding that a probe was underway into the case.

