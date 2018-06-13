17 killed in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri

The bus hit a divider before overturning. (Source: ANI) The bus hit a divider before overturning. (Source: ANI)

At least 17 passengers were killed and 35 injured after a bus hit a divider and overturned near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the bus was overspeeding before it hit the traffic divider. An official confirmation over the cause of the accident is awaited. Police and ambulance services reached the spot. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital in Mainpuri.

It is unclear whether the bus driver is among those dead.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd