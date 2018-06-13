Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • 17 killed in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri

17 killed in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri

Reports suggest that the bus was overspeeding before it hit the traffic divider.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 9:46:01 am
mainpuri bus accident death toll The bus hit a divider before overturning. (Source: ANI)
Top News

At least 17 passengers were killed and 35 injured after a bus hit a divider and overturned near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the bus was overspeeding before it hit the traffic divider. An official confirmation over the cause of the accident is awaited. Police and ambulance services reached the spot. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital in Mainpuri.

It is unclear whether the bus driver is among those dead.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now